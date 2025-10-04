PM Shehbaz hails restoration of peace in AJK after successful talks with JAAC

PM Shehbaz praised restoration of peace in Azad Kashmir, welcoming the successful talks between the negotiation committee and Joint Action Committee. He reaffirmed govt's commitment to public welfare.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his satisfaction with the restoration of peace and normalcy in Azad Kashmir, calling it a positive development for the region.

In a statement, the prime minister emphasized that the government’s focus is on ensuring public welfare and maintaining peace in the region.

He welcomed the agreement between the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awamin Action Committee, which he described as a significant achievement for both Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. He commended the efforts of the negotiation committee members, both individually and collectively, for their role in resolving the issue through peaceful dialogue.

He referred to the agreement as "a major victory for Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir," adding that the successful resolution marked the end of baseless conspiracies and rumors, and all matters were settled amicably.

The premier also thanked the Joint Action Committee for their contribution to the successful peace talks, highlighting the importance of collaboration and mutual respect in achieving a peaceful resolution.

Furthermore, he assured the people of Azad Kashmir that the government remains committed to addressing their concerns and ensuring the protection of their rights. "Public interest and peace are our priorities, and we will continue to serve the people of Azad Kashmir," he said. He urged the public to avoid rumors and misinformation.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated that his government has always been a defender of the rights of the Kashmiri people, and will continue to safeguard these rights in the future. He noted that the government has consistently focused on resolving the issues of Azad Kashmir and will keep addressing them on a priority basis.

Govt delegation, JAAC sign agreement to end AJK protests

The final round of negotiations between government’s delegation and JAAC remained successful and an agreement was signed by both sides to end the unrest and protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dunya News reported on Friday

Member of the Prime Minister’s negotiation committee and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced that the government’s negotiation team has signed a final agreement with the JAAC.

In a message shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tariq Fazal Chaudhry described the agreement as a "victory for peace." He also confirmed that protesters are returning to their homes and that all roads have now been reopened.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has also termed the agreement with the Joint Action Committee as a victory for Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and democracy.

He said that public grievances over the past few weeks had created a difficult situation, but the wisdom of local and national leadership and the spirit of dialogue that enabled us to resolve this stand-off peacefully, without violence, without division, and with mutual respect.

Alhamdulillah!

Agreement signed with Joint Action Committee. Pakistan, AJK & Democracy wins.

The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir have always stood at the frontlines of Pakistan’s national cause, and their voice carries immense weight. Over the past weeks, we saw a difficult… pic.twitter.com/DMGdVDbr0s — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) October 3, 2025

He said that this resolution is not a victory of one side over the other -- it is a victory of the people of AJK, Pakistan and Democracy. “It shows that when the government listens, and when the people engage constructively, we can find solutions together,” he said.

“The Joint Action Committee raised voice of citizens, and the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took these voices seriously. Instead of confrontation, we chose consultation. Instead of egos, we chose empathy. We commit to work together for good governance and development in AJK,” he said.

