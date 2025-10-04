Eight killed as mini-truck runs over people sleeping on roadside in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least eight persons, including five children, were killed and five other were wounded when a mini-truck ran over people sleeping on roadside in Shikarpur on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kundan Chourangi area of Shikarpur where a mini-truck laden with onion and potato skidded off the road after colliding with an electric poll and ran over people who were sleeping on roadside.

At least eight people were killed on the spot while five other were critically wounded. Five children were among the deceased.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have seized the mini-truck while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

