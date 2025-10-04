Govt delegation, JAAC sign agreement to end AJK protests

An agreement was signed by both sides to end the unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The final round of negotiations between government’s delegation and Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) bear fruit and an agreement was signed by both sides to end the unrest and protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dunya News reported on Friday

Member of the Prime Minister’s negotiation committee and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced that the government’s negotiation team has signed a final agreement with the JAAC.

In a message shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Tariq Fazal Chaudhry described the agreement as a "victory for peace." He also confirmed that protesters are returning to their homes and that all roads have now been reopened.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has also termed the agreement with the Joint Action Committee as a victory for Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and democracy.

He said that public grievances over the past few weeks had created a difficult situation, but the wisdom of local and national leadership and the spirit of dialogue that enabled us to resolve this stand-off peacefully, without violence, without division, and with mutual respect.

Alhamdulillah!

Agreement signed with Joint Action Committee. Pakistan, AJK & Democracy wins.

He said that this resolution is not a victory of one side over the other -- it is a victory of the people of AJK, Pakistan and Democracy. “It shows that when the government listens, and when the people engage constructively, we can find solutions together,” he said.

“The Joint Action Committee raised voice of citizens, and the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took these voices seriously. Instead of confrontation, we chose consultation. Instead of egos, we chose empathy. We commit to work together for good governance and development in AJK,” he said.

