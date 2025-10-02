FO moves to secure release of Pakistanis held in Israeli raid on Gaza flotilla

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office announced on Thursday that Pakistan has begun urgent steps for the release of its nationals detained by Israeli forces from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including former senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, was intercepted in international waters.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan is working closely with regional and international partners to ensure the safety and early return of its citizens. “Pakistan does not recognise Israel, but we are in touch with allied countries to guarantee the protection of our nationals,” the spokesperson stated, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to securing their release.

Pakistan condemns Israel's 'dastardly attack' on Global Sumud Flotilla

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement on X earlier today, condemned the Israeli raid, calling for the immediate release of those detained illegally. “Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people. This barbarity must end,” he said.

Humanitarian flotilla intercepted

The Israeli military stormed the flotilla of over 40 civilian boats on Wednesday, detaining around 200 activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. The flotilla, one of the largest naval aid missions to Gaza, had been carrying medicine and food on board for Palestinians. Reports confirmed that communications were jammed before Israeli soldiers boarded the ships.

Israeli navy intercepts most flotilla boats and arrests activists

Organisers of the mission said that although several vessels were intercepted, others are still attempting to reach Gaza through the Mediterranean. “We have around 30 ships still trying to reach the shores of Gaza while avoiding the occupying forces,” a spokesperson said.

Widespread condemnation

The raid sparked a wave of international condemnation. Colombia expelled Israel’s diplomatic delegation after two of its nationals were detained, while Turkish and Italian groups staged protests. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denounced the interception, confirming that eight Malaysians had been detained. Spain and Italy called on Israel to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed activists aboard the ships raising their passports and declaring that they had been abducted against their will. Human rights observers said the flotilla’s mission was entirely non-violent, aiming solely to deliver aid to Gaza.

Past precedents

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s attempt is the latest in a series of maritime efforts to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, in place since 2007. In 2010, nine activists were killed when Israeli forces stormed a flotilla of six ships carrying aid. More recently, in June 2024, Greta Thunberg and 11 others were detained while sailing towards Gaza in a smaller mission.

Ex-senator Mushtaq, activist Greta Thunberg among 200 flotilla participants arrested by Israeli forces

Israel’s interception comes as the conflict in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has left much of the territory in ruins. Health authorities in Gaza report that over 65,000 people have been killed since the Israeli offensive began following the Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed 1,200 and took 251 hostages.