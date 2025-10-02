Pakistan condemns Israel's 'dastardly attack' on Global Sumud Flotilla

Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need, PM Shehbaz said.

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40 vessel Samud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries.

According to the reports, Israeli forces have raided the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was one of the biggest naval aid missions to Gaza. The forces cut communications and jammed signals as the flotilla carrying more than 40 civilian boats approached the blockaded Gaza.

We hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 1, 2025

In a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif said that we hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their immediate release.

“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people. This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need,” PM Shehbaz said.

