DPM Dar highlights importance of strengthening Pak-German ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with the newly appointed ambassadors of Germany and Hungary in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The newly appointed German Ambassador to Pakistan, Ina Lepel, called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral political, trade and investment ties, climate action, skilled labour mobility, defence and education cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister also wished the German ambassador a successful tenure in Pakistan.

CM Maryam lauds Germany for showing solidarity in devastating floods

Moreover, newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary Dr. Zoltán Varga also called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the growing Pakistan-Hungary cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, energy, education, defence, and culture.

He wished the ambassador a successful tenure and expressed confidence in his efforts to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations.