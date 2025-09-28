CM Maryam lauds Germany for showing solidarity in devastating floods

She expressed these views during a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has commended Germany’s assistance in modern agricultural technology, green technology and forestry development.

She expressed these views during a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel in Lahore on Sunday.

The chief minister appreciated Germany’s timely message of solidarity and support following the recent floods.

Maryam Nawaz said that Germany has been a steadfast partner of Pakistan in addressing climate change, advancing women’s empowerment, ensuring social protection and supporting human development.

She expressed her vision for a "prosperous and modern Punjab where every citizen is empowered" and emphasised that Germany could play a significant role in achieving that goal.

Highlighting the strong economic ties between the two countries, the chief minister shared that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany stood at $3.63 billion in 2024, with Pakistan maintaining a positive trade balance.

Over 40 German companies are currently operating in Pakistan, contributing to employment and economic opportunity.

On climate action, she reiterated that environmental protection is her top priority, especially in light of the destructive floods and cross-border smog that continue to pose serious challenges.

The meeting also covered advancements in education, the growing number of Pakistani students pursuing studies in Germany, and the need for curriculum modernisation.

“Punjab values its relationship with Germany,” she said, reaffirming her government's commitment to deepening cooperation.

Detailing the recent flood crisis, CM Maryam Nawaz revealed that Punjab experienced one of the largest floods in history, caused by high-level flooding in three major rivers and relentless rains over three months.

“In addition to human lives, over 2.2 million livestock were also relocated to safer areas,” she said.