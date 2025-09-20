Punjab, Germany agree to collaborate on childhood cancer treatment

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a high-level delegation from the German-based Hope Children’s Cancer Centre, where both sides reached an agreement to cooperate on the treatment of childhood cancer.

The delegation was led by Dr. Stephen Michael, a renowned German pediatric oncologist and neuro-oncologist, and included experts from Heidelberg University Hospital, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), and KiTZ – Hope Children’s Cancer Centre.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab is the first region in the area to introduce coablation cancer treatment. She also shared that the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, expected to be the largest and most modern facility of its kind in Pakistan, is nearing completion.

She welcomed German technological support in pediatric oncology and praised Hope Children’s Cancer Centre’s assistance at the Children’s Hospital Lahore. The chief minister noted that joint training with German institutions would lead to significant results in cancer treatment.

Wasim Butt, Parliamentary Leader of Heidelberg City Council, emphasized strengthening educational and cultural ties between Lahore and Heidelberg. The Lord Mayor of Heidelberg, Professor Dr. Eckart Würzner, thanked the chief minister for her hospitality, describing the cooperation as a new chapter for both regions.

Dr. Stephen Michael appreciated Punjab’s efforts in delivering quality cancer care with limited resources and said that collaboration between German and Pakistani institutions would further improve outcomes.

