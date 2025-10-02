Major reshuffle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a reshuffle in its cabinet portfolios, with several ministers, special assistants, and advisors receiving new assignments. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, who previously held the portfolio of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, has been assigned the Health Department. Dr. Amjad Ali has been elevated from Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) to a full minister.

Fazal Shakoor has been given charge of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums, while Pakhtoon Yar Khan will now serve as Minister for sports and Youth Affairs.

Meanwhile, Syed Fakhar Jehan has been assigned Public Health Engineering.

Advisors also saw changes in responsibilities. Ihtehsam Ali, earlier Advisor on Health, has been shifted to Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, while Zahid Chenzeb will now oversee the Labour Department.

Among SACMs, Arbab Muhammad Asim has been allocated Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE), and Muhammad Israr has been moved from Commerce to Irrigation. Additionally, Hameed-ur-Rehman, MPA from Bajaur, has been appointed as SACM. The reshuffle is aimed at improving governance and ensuring efficiency in service delivery, according to officials.

