Ishaq Dar discusses regional peace, stronger ties with Iranian counterpart

Pakistani and Iranian foreign ministers review bilateral relations, discuss regional peace efforts, and pledge to deepen diplomatic and strategic cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the spokesperson for the Foreign Office.

The two foreign ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and discussed the overall regional situation.

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral trade



The spokesperson stated that both sides exchanged views on ongoing diplomatic efforts to promote peace and security in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

