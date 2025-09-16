Pakistan, Iran agree to boost bilateral trade

The two sides reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation including road and rail connectivity

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to improve border infrastructure to improve bilateral trade, the Pakistani commerce ministry said on Monday, ahead of planned trade talks between the two sides in Tehran.

The statement came after Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s meeting with Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s minister of road and urban development, on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission.

Khan arrived on Sunday in Tehran on a three-day visit to attend the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC), amid efforts by both countries to forge closer economic, trade and investment relations through border markets and trade links.

The commerce minister appreciated Sadegh for organizing and facilitating the 22nd JEC session and noted that Pakistan attaches “high priority” to expanding partnership with Iran through better connectivity and coordinated institutional support.

“During the meeting, the two sides reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation including road and rail connectivity, facilitation of border markets, customs data sharing, and enhancement of maritime services,” the commerce ministry said.

“They underlined the importance of improving cross-border infrastructure to boost trade and people-to-people linkages.”

Both ministers were accompanied by senior officials and led their respective delegations, according to the ministry. During the visit, Khan will lead the 22nd session of the JEC and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum.

Pakistan and Iran, which have remained at odds over instability along their shared border, plan to raise their bilateral trade to $10 billion from the existing around $3 billion.

The two countries exchanged 12 agreements, memorandums of understanding for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian visit to Pakistan in Aug.

The agreements aim to facilitate and promote bilateral ties in commercial, cultural, tourism, transportation and scientific and educational exchanges between the two nations.

Commerce Minister Khan is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials during his three-day visit.

“Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties,” his ministry said last week.