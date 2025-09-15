Sindh rolls out online portal for commercial vehicle permits and registration

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Transport Department has officially launched an online portal for the issuance and registration of route permits for commercial vehicles, marking another step toward a fully digital transport system.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the entire process of issuing route permits and certificates will now be carried out online. He added that all relevant stakeholders have been taken on board to ensure a smooth and transparent transition.

The minister recalled that in 2024, the province kicked off the digitalization of the transport system under the automation of PTA, RTEs, and MVIs. In the first phase, an online portal was launched in March 2025 for vehicle registration, physical inspection, and issuance of fitness certificates.

Two new vehicle fitness centers were also set up at Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal (Malir) and Ibrahim Hyderi (Korangi). Within just four months, more than 35,000 vehicles have been issued fitness certificates, Memon noted.

He said that data on unfit vehicles is now being shared with the traffic and motorway police, while more fitness centers will be established in Karachi and divisional headquarters across Sindh.

With the new system, transporters can now apply for issuance or renewal of route permits without stepping into an office. Vehicle owners will also receive an SMS reminder 15 days before their permit expires.

Sharjeel Memon emphasised that the digital system will not only bring transparency but also boost revenue. Permits that remain unused will be canceled, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in cleaning up the system.