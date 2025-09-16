Petrol prices stay steady, diesel up by Rs2.78 per litre

The new price of diesel has been set at Rs272.77 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has increased the prices of diesel by Rs2.78 per litre and kept the prices of petrol unchanged for the next 15 days.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance here on Monday, the price of petrol has been maintained while the price of diesel has been increased by Rs2.78 per litre.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol remains at Rs264.61 per litre. After an increase of Rs 2.78 per litre, the new price of diesel has been set at Rs272.77 per litre.

With this unchanged price of petrol, consumers, particularly motorcyclists have heaved a sigh of relief as they were expecting an upsurge in petrol rates amid upward trend of petrol prices in the global market.

Recent floods in Punjab, KP, AJK and Sindh devastated a big chunk of agricultural land, killed thousands of livestock and claimed dozens of lives.

In this situation, any increase in petrol price could have multiplied the sufferings of already deluge-hit populations. The consumers talking to Dunya News have praised the government for not raising the prices of petrol, demanding the relevant authorities to reverse diesel prices too as this surge will increase the fairs of transports.

Earlier, there was a possibility of another increase in petroleum product prices. Amid rising global geopolitical tensions and rapidly increasing international oil prices, Pakistan—already suffering from flood devastation—may see another hike in petroleum product prices from September 16, 2025, for the next 15 days.

The hike in domestic fuel prices mirrors the global situation, where crude oil costs have surged due to supply disruptions and diplomatic tensions.