Fuel prices likely to rise again in Pakistan amid global oil surge

Petrol is expected to rise by Rs1.54 per liter, taking the new price to Rs266.15

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – There is a possibility of another increase in petroleum product prices in Pakistan for a few days.

Amid rising global geopolitical tensions and rapidly increasing international oil prices, Pakistan—already suffering from flood devastation—may see another hike in petroleum product prices from September 16, 2025, for the next 15 days.

According to official estimates, petrol is expected to rise by Rs1.54 per liter, taking the new price to Rs266.15 from the current Rs264.61, marking a 0.6% increase.

High-speed diesel (HSD), the key fuel for transport and agriculture, may increase by Rs4.79 per liter, raising the price from Rs269.99 to Rs274.78, reflecting a 1.8% increase.

Similarly, kerosene oil may see an increase of Rs3.06 per liter, pushing the new price to Rs179.87. Meanwhile, light diesel oil (LDO), mainly used in industrial machinery, is expected to rise by Rs3.68 per liter, reaching Rs163.44, which would be a 2.3% increase.

The hike in domestic fuel prices mirrors the global situation, where crude oil costs have surged due to supply disruptions and diplomatic tensions.

