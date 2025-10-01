PPP, PML-N agree to resolve all issues through dialogue

PPP and PML-N have agreed to resolve their differences through mutual understanding following a key meeting between senior leaders at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues through mutual understanding, sources claimed on Wednesday.

According to reliable sources, a crucial meeting was held between senior leaders of both parties at the Speaker’s chamber in the Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Rana Mubashir from the PML-N side.

PPP was represented by its veterans including Syed Naveed Qamar and Ejaz Jakhrani.

Sources claimed that during the meeting, PPP leaders expressed reservations over recent statements made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. In response, both parties agreed to resolve the differences amicably and maintain cooperation through dialogue and mutual respect.

Earlier in the day, senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira criticised recent aggressive statements from the PML-N leaders, calling such language inappropriate and undemocratic.

Speaking at a press conference at the PPP secretariat in Lahore, Kaira said that Pakistan has long been plagued by crises, and efforts have always been made in every era to overcome them.

Kaira slams PML-N for hostile rhetoric, calls for democratic respect

He expressed concern over certain questions and narratives emerging in recent days, which the PPP considers inappropriate. “This is our opinion, not advice. We joined the PML-N out of goodwill,” he said, adding that they repeatedly tried to ensure the implementation of written agreements, though only some were honored.

Despite the partial implementation of agreements, the PPP continued to support the government. “We are still trying to move beyond the wounds of the past,” he said, but noted that some questions now being raised must be answered.

Kaira urged the PML-N to engage in constructive criticism but avoid reviving the harsh tone of the past.

“The recent floods were devastating. We will praise good work and criticise poor performance—it’s our democratic right.”