Kaira slams PML-N for hostile rhetoric, calls for democratic respect

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, criticised recent aggressive statements from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders, calling such language inappropriate and undemocratic.

Speaking at a press conference at the PPP Secretariat in Lahore, Kaira said that Pakistan has long been plagued by crises, and efforts have always been made in every era to overcome them.

He expressed concern over certain questions and narratives emerging in recent days, which the PPP considers inappropriate. “This is our opinion, not advice. We joined the PML-N out of goodwill,” he said, adding that they repeatedly tried to ensure the implementation of written agreements, though only some were honored.

Despite the partial implementation of agreements, the PPP continued to support the government. “We are still trying to move beyond the wounds of the past,” he said, but noted that some questions now being raised must be answered.

Kaira urged the PML-N to engage in constructive criticism but avoid reviving the harsh tone of the past. “The recent floods were devastating. We will praise good work and criticise poor performance—it’s our democratic right.”

Also read: Punjab information minister hits back at Shazia Marri



He referred to a controversial remark that suggested, “we’ll break the hands that rise against us,” saying such language is not acceptable. “Bilawal Bhutto has been trying to move things forward with patience and maturity,” Kaira added.

He emphasised that PPP, too, represents Punjab and has the right to express its views. “When we offer suggestions, you're quick to take offense. Supporting the government doesn’t mean giving a blank cheque.”

He criticised the targeting of the Sindh government when the PPP voiced concerns, particularly over the NFC award. “We’re not in power-sharing, but we’re supporting you. Don’t forget how we stepped back from the government last time.”

Kaira clarified that PPP never intended to worsen the situation. “Our suggestions are being taken as attacks on Punjab, which is not the case. We are offering recovery plans for flood-affected people—how is that an attack?”

He stressed the importance of dialogue, noting that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is internationally recognized for poverty alleviation. “If you want to give flood victims millions, go ahead—but don’t ignore what we’ve done. You’re not just CM Punjab; you’re also Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. Such aggressive language is unbecoming.”

Kaira concluded by urging restraint and unity. “Rulers must speak with calm. Are we supposed to abandon Punjab? Your words should strengthen the federation. Disagreements must be handled with balance. No one asked you to beg; we simply asked for UN assistance. How is that begging?”

He reminded the media that electric and green buses were first introduced in Sindh. “What new thing have you brought? Don’t twist our efforts into insults.”