Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Quetta operation

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed ten terrorists in the Ghaza Band area on the outskirts of Quetta.

A joint operation was launched after receiving verified intelligence about the presence of Indian-backed terrorists operating in the region.

According to security sources, the militants of a terrorist group were present in the mountainous areas. These terrorists were allegedly involved in multiple attacks across the region.

During the operation, security forces engaged in a fierce firefight with the militants, resulting in the death of 10 terrorists.

Unfortunately, two security personnel were injured during the exchange of fire.

The operation also led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

Sources emphasized that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the nation.

Yesterday, a powerful explosion rocked Zarghoon Road in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, killing at least 10 people and injuring over 30 others.

Security forces responded swiftly, foiling a major terror attack and killing six terrorists linked to the group “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” according to security officials.

Authorities confirmed that among the dead militants was a suicide bomber, while two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were injured in the gun battle.

The attackers, dressed in FC uniforms, attempted to storm the area before being neutralized. “We will continue to crush the evil designs of anti-Pakistan elements working on India’s agenda,” security sources said.



