10 martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Quetta suicide attack

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A powerful explosion rocked Zarghoon Road in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring over 30 others.

Security forces responded swiftly, foiling a major terror attack and killing six terrorists linked to the group “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” according to security officials.

Authorities confirmed that among the dead militants was a suicide bomber, while two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were injured in the gun battle.

The attackers, dressed in FC uniforms, attempted to storm the area before being neutralized. “We will continue to crush the evil designs of anti-Pakistan elements working on India’s agenda,” security sources said.

Police reported that the blast was so intense it shattered windows and doors of nearby buildings, spreading panic among residents. Following the attack, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar declared a citywide emergency, summoning all doctors, consultants, and medical staff to hospitals. He later visited Civil Hospital, confirming that six of the injured are in critical condition.

Kakar praised security forces for killing all six assailants and said a major terror plot had been thwarted.

National leaders condemn attack

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the suicide bombing, vowing that “Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan cannot harm Pakistan’s peace and stability.” He lauded the swift action of the security forces, adding that the frustration of Pakistan’s enemies reflects their failures on both regional and global fronts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the bravery of security personnel, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Those who shed innocent blood will face exemplary punishment,” he said, reaffirming the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism and safeguard Pakistan’s integrity.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the FC soldiers for their courage in killing all six attackers and prayed for the recovery of the injured troops.

وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر سرفراز بگٹی کی کوئٹہ دھماکے کی شدید مذمت۔



واقعہ کے بعد سیکورٹی فورسز نے فوری اور مؤثر ردعمل دیا، سیکورٹی فورسز نے چار دہشتگردوں کو جہنم واصل کیا۔ دہشت گرد بزدلانہ کارروائیوں سے قوم کا حوصلہ پست نہیں کرسکتے۔ عوام اور سکیورٹی اداروں کی قربانیاں رائیگاں نہیں… — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) September 30, 2025

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the attack, saying the terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken the nation’s resolve. “The sacrifices of our people and security forces will not go in vain. We remain committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure,” he added.