Security forces eliminate 13 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have eliminated 13 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations targeted groups identified as Indian-backed proxies, namely Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. The militants were reportedly involved in multiple sabotage activities across the province.

The first operation was conducted on 30th September in Quetta after intelligence reports indicated the presence of a terrorist hideout. During an intense exchange of fire, 10 members of Fitna al-Khawarij, described as Indian-sponsored militants, were killed. Security forces also seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from the site.

On 1st October, security forces carried out another raid in Kech district targeting a hideout of Fitna al-Hindustan. In this encounter, three militants were killed. The operation once again led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and other materials intended for sabotage.

ISPR stated that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism facilitated by foreign support. The spokesperson emphasised that no compromise will be made in bringing anti-state elements to justice, reaffirming the resolve to root out militancy and safeguard national security.

10 martyred, 6 terrorists killed in Quetta suicide attack

Yesterday, a powerful explosion rocked Zarghoon Road in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, killing at least 10 people and injuring over 30 others.

Security forces responded swiftly, foiling a major terror attack and killing six terrorists linked to the group Fitna-e-Hindustan, according to security officials.

Authorities confirmed that among the dead militants was a suicide bomber, while two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were injured in the gun battle.

The attackers, dressed in FC uniforms, attempted to storm the area before being neutralized. “We will continue to crush the evil designs of anti-Pakistan elements working on India’s agenda,” security sources said.