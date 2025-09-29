PM Shehbaz extends his stay in London

Medical check-up and meetings with overseas delegations on agenda

LONDON (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will extend his stay in London by two more days, according to sources.

The Pakistani premier is expected to return to the country on Thursday. During his extended visit, he will undergo a medical check-up.

PM Shehbaz has been in London for the past three days and held meetings with various delegations of overseas Pakistanis.