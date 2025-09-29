Several countries want to sign defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi Arabia: Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has earned great respect within the global community

LONDON (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that several other countries are interested in signing defense agreements with Pakistan after Saudi Arabia.

Speaking outside the Pakistani High Commission here, he said that Pakistan has proven its defense capability during Marka-e-Haq, and now it is time to become an economic power.

He added that the agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is mutually beneficial, and no country has expressed reservations over it. In fact, several other countries are also interested in entering into similar agreements with Pakistan.

In response to a question, Dar said that the government has nothing to do with the legal cases against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Dar has said Pakistan's economy is on the path to recovery, marked by growing international confidence and a surge in fresh investments.

He said Pakistan has earned great respect within the global community and is now focused on further strengthening its economy while ensuring peace in the region and beyond.

He further said that the recent five-hundred million dollars deal with a US company in the minerals sector is clear evidence of renewed economic engagement. He said the country is now moving towards genuine economic improvement and poverty alleviation.

Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has effectively raised issues of Kashmir and Palestine at international forums.

He thanked Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia for supporting Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Kashmir.

On September 17, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral defense agreement in Riyadh under which aggression against either country would be considered aggression against both.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that Iran should also be included in the Pakistan-Saudi agreement.