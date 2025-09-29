Two killed in motorcycle, trailer collision in Ghotki

Driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a trailer in Ghotki, a city in Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway where a speeding trailer collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing two motorcycle riders on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

