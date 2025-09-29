In-focus

Two killed in motorcycle, trailer collision in Ghotki

Two killed in motorcycle, trailer collision in Ghotki

Pakistan

Driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a trailer in Ghotki, a city in Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway where a speeding trailer collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing two motorcycle riders on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, driver of the trailer managed to escape from the scene after the accident.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Related News