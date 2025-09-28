Three boys killed in mortar shell blast in Bajaur

BAJAUR (Dunya News) - At least three young boys were killed and five others injured when explosives shells left behind by Khwaraj terrorists detonated in Bajaur district.

The tragic incident occurred in Mamund Tehsil of Bajaur, where explosives shells left behind by the Khawarij fell into the hands of children. Police said this is the same area where, just a few weeks ago, a video of Khawarij playing cricket with children had gone viral.

Children were playing with the explosive material left behind by the Khawarij when it exploded. The authorities acted swiftly, transporting the injured children by helicopter to Peshawar, where they are currently receiving treatment under the supervision of expert military doctors at CMH Peshawar.

This tragedy is a clear indication of how the Khawarij militants have laid dangerous explosive traps in the region. In the past, these militants have used mosques and residential homes as shields to carry out terrorist activities.

It is worth noting that just a few days ago in the Tirah Valley, several innocent civilians were martyred, and 14 terrorists were killed due to the explosion of explosive materials stored by the Khawarij.