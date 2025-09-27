Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia voice strong concern over terror groups' presence in Afghanistan

Statement issued following the fourth quadrilateral meeting on Afghanistan

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia have jointly expressed deep concern over the continued presence and operations of terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other such outfits.

The statement was issued following the fourth quadrilateral meeting on Afghanistan, convened by Russia on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, the four countries underscored the threat these groups pose to regional stability and urged for coordinated international efforts to neutralise terrorist infrastructure operating from Afghan territory.

According to Foreign Office, the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of the four nations to support Afghanistan as a free, sovereign, united, and peaceful state.

The four foreign ministers emphasised the need to improve Afghanistan’s economy and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of its people.

Joint Statement of the Fourth Quadripartite Meeting of Foreign Ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia, held on sidelines of UNGA at New York on 25 September 2025. pic.twitter.com/fxGDGGIJtU — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) September 26, 2025

The participants agreed to strengthen trade cooperation and regional connectivity with Afghanistan.

They also called for adjustments to the 1988 UN sanctions regime to reflect the current ground realities.

The meeting called for scaling up emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and stressed that such aid should not be politicised.

The ministers urged Afghan authorities to take effective action against terrorist groups and to disrupt networks involved in terror financing, recruitment, and weapons access.

Elimination of terrorist training centers and infrastructure within Afghanistan was highlighted as a priority.

The four sides also agreed to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The need for a dignified and voluntary return of Afghan refugees was also underscored.

Both Iran and Pakistan were commended for hosting millions of Afghan refugees, with the international community being urged to extend greater support to both countries.

The ministers reiterated the importance of forming an inclusive and broad-based government in Afghanistan.

The meeting emphasised the rights of Afghan women and girls, particularly in education, employment, and participation in public life, and called for the protection of the fundamental rights and welfare of the Afghan people.

NATO countries were also held accountable for Afghanistan’s current situation.

The foreign ministers opposed the establishment of foreign military bases in or around Afghanistan and expressed support for regional and international efforts toward a political solution to the Afghan crisis.