Security forces eliminate 17 militants in KP's Karak

KARAK (Dunya News) - The security forces on Saturday killed 17 militants during an operation in the Darsha Khail area of Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The officials said that several injured militants fled and went into hiding in nearby villages.

The District Police Officer (DPO) reported that a large cache of weapons was recovered during the search operation and urged residents not to leave their homes or shelter anyone.

He said that any information about injured militants should be reported to police immediately.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Darsha Khail and surrounding villages of Karak.

According to sources, the intelligence-based operation targeted the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij in Darsha Khail, which lies on the boundary between Lakki Marwat and Karak.

The security forces surrounded a 22-member militant group on the basis of secret information in the area.

As many as 17 terrorists were killed in the operation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for eliminating 17 militants in Karak and prayed for the speedy recovery of wounded personnel.

The prime minister lauded the professionalism and timely action of the security forces.

“The government and security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism completely. We will soon uproot the monster of terrorism,” he said.