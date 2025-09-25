President, PM praise security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in DI Khan

President, PM commended security forces on the successful operation against terrorists in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised security forces on the successful operation against terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated the nation and the security forces on successful operation against the terrorists in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

“The bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers ensure safety of every citizen of the country,” the president said in a statement.

He stated that the struggle against terrorism was a guarantee of the country’s peaceful future.

“Every sacrifice made to establish the writ of the state will be written in golden words in history,” he affirmed noting that the people of Pakistan had always stood by their martyrs and Ghazis, firmly rejecting terrorism.

He emphasized that protecting the younger generation from extremism was a collective responsibility of all.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also commended the security forces for sending thirteen terrorists of Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij to hell in a successful operation DI Khan and he said terrorists responsible for the December 2023 suicide attack in Daraban, which caused loss of innocent lives and property, were successfully eliminated.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence in the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and the security forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

He said all government institutions are fully mobilized to ensure the complete eradication of terrorism from Pakistan.

