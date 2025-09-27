Ishaq Dar, German FM discuss regional, global issues

They discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan-Germany cooperation in various fields.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, and ways to strengthen Pakistan-Germany cooperation in trade, investment, development, climate, skilled migration and people-to-people ties.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a constructive meeting with the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica Arnoldo Andre Tinoco in New York.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties as well as strengthening multilateral cooperation.

