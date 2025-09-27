One killed in Bahawalnagar road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – One person lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a donkey cart in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kachiwala area of Bahawalnagar where a motorcycle het a donkey cart from behind due to over-speeding due to which bike rider died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified a Muhammad Bashir.

