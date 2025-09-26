Druzhba-VIII: Pakistan and Russia stage joint counter-terror drills

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army and Russian Army are engaged in the eighth edition of joint military exercise ‘Druzhba-VIII’, being conducted from 15 to 27 September 2025 in the counter-terrorism domain.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Vice Chief of General Staff was the chief guest from Pakistan, while senior Russian military officials also attended the ceremony. The troops from both nations showcased the highest levels of professional excellence during the drills.

The exercise aims to strengthen expertise in various aspects of counter-terrorism operations. These include drone warfare, combat in built-up areas, and countering threats from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Joint training sessions are being carried out to enhance tactical coordination and operational readiness in diverse scenarios.

Pakistan-Russia Joint Exercise Druzhba-VIII between Pakistan and Russian Armies is being conducted from 15-27 September 2025 in Counter Terrorism domain.

Vice Chief of General Staff graced the ceremony as Chief Guest from Pakistan side, while, senior military officials from… pic.twitter.com/zEAboLNtZV — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) September 26, 2025

During the manoeuvres, soldiers from Pakistan and Russia demonstrated precision, skill and adaptability across different environments. Their coordinated performance reflected rigorous training standards and a shared commitment to refining techniques and procedures essential in modern counter-terrorism operations.

ISPR noted that beyond tactical gains, Druzhba-VIII is also deepening the longstanding military-to-military relations between Pakistan and Russia. The series of exercises, now in its eighth edition, continues to serve as a platform for mutual learning, interoperability and the reinforcement of defence cooperation between the two countries.