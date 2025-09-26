World must take notice of Indian atrocities in Ladakh: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mushaal Hussein Mullick , wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday urged the international community to immediately take notice of Indian atrocities in Ladakh and Kashmir.

She said that the flames of Indian brutality in the occupied valley have now engulfed Ladakh as well. She added that the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Ladakh are a slap in the face of those who claim to be the guardians of global peace.

She further stated that the oppression in Ladakh is exposing the real face of the Modi government before the world, and that firing on peaceful protesters is a blot on the forehead of Indian democracy.

She added that the people of Ladakh are now also being pushed to the wall, and called upon the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in Ladakh and Kashmir.