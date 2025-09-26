Trump praises PM, Field Marshal Asim Munir ahead of meeting at Oval Office

Trump said The Field Marshal is a very great guy and so is the Prime Minister.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir ahead of his meeting with them at the White House.

Speaking to reporters at his office at a ceremony to sign executive orders, President Trump warmly expressed that he was about to meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the Oval Office.

"In fact, we have a great leader coming. We have the Prime Minister of Pakistan coming and the Field Marshal. The Field Marshal is a very great guy and so is the Prime Minister, both," he remarked.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was a great leader and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was an excellent personality.

