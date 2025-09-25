Man spying for India handed 114-year jail term in Karachi

The accused confessed to having links with the Indian intelligence agency RAW

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi has sentenced an Indian spy 114 years in prison for possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The verdict was announced during a hearing related to the recovery of explosive materials.

Prosecutors informed the court that the accused, Saleem, was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) from the Mauripur area.

The authorities recovered hand grenades, an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) launcher, and illegal firearms from his possession.

According to the prosecution, during interrogation, the accused confessed to having links with the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He also admitted to traveling to India three times between 2012 and 2014.

Following the confirmation of charges, the court sentenced Saleem to a total of 114 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs150,000.

The court also revoked the convict's bail and ordered his immediate shifting to prison.