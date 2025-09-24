13 Indian-sponsored terrorists eliminated in DI Khan operation

Weapons and ammunition recovered from the dead militants

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces have killed 13 terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed group Fitna Al-Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Draban area of Dera Ismail Khan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military's media wing, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the presence of Khawarij militants linked to the Indian proxy network.

During the operation, the security personnel carried out a "precise and successful" engagement, resulting in the elimination of 13 terrorists in a fierce exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were involved in a number of terrorist activities in the region.

These include facilitating a suicide bombing in Draban in December 2023, as well as the abduction and targeted killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

ISPR added that a sanitisation operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining presence of Indian-sponsored militants.

The security forces remain committed to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country, the statement said.