Islamabad High Court moved for PTI activist Falak Javed's recovery

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A petition has been moved in Islamabad High Court seeking the recovery of Falak Javed, sister of PTI’s social media activist Sanam Javed.

The petition was filed by Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq on behalf of Falak Javed’s father, Javed Iqbal.

The plea requests the court to order the production of Falak Javed before the court and to provide details of any cases registered against her.

The petitioner has also urged the court to hear the case on an urgent basis, requesting that proceedings be held today.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi summoned PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, as an accused on September 29 in connection with the November 26 protest case.

PTI's Sanam Javed released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, during which the prosecution submitted the challan against Aleema Khan in court.

The prosecutor informed the court that Aleema Khan was named as the prime accused in the November 26 protest, alleging that she incited party workers to protest despite Section 144 being in force. A case against Aleema Khan has been registered at Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi.