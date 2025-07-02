PTI's Sanam Javed released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Released following Lahore High Court bail approval in state-related cybercrime case.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sanam Javed, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after being granted bail by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Farooq Haider approved her bail on June 30, following a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleging she uploaded content deemed "anti-state" online. The bail decision led to her release from custody on Tuesday.

The FIA had initiated the case against Mrs Javed under cybercrime laws, accusing her of uploading material that could incite unrest or harm national security narratives. The charges are part of a broader crackdown on political activists using social media platforms to voice dissent.

Sanam Javed’s release marks a significant moment amid ongoing legal battles faced by several PTI leaders in the wake of political tensions and digital expression scrutiny.

Also, in another development, senior leaders of PTI, currently incarcerated in Lahore jail, have issued a formal appeal urging the initiation of comprehensive negotiations to steer the country out of its worsening political and economic crisis.

In a joint statement released from jail on Tuesday, the PTI leaders emphasised that dialogue is the only viable path toward stability. "Negotiations must take place at all levels," the statement read, adding that both political actors and state institutions need to engage constructively.

The statement further proposed that political negotiations be prioritised as an entry point to broader talks, with incarcerated PTI leaders included in the process. It also called for improved access to PTI’s founding chairman to facilitate the formation of a negotiation committee.