KP govt to give interest-free loans to govt employees

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhail) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to introduce an interest-free loan scheme for government employees.

According to official documents, employees from grade 1 to 17 and above will be eligible to receive loans ranging from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 250,000.

The documents state that the loan will be provided for the purchase of bicycles, motorcycles, and cars, while the repayment will be made through monthly deductions from the employees’ salaries.

The KP government has allocated Rs. 350 million for this scheme to ensure that the maximum number of employees can benefit from this facility.

