Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestine at high-level conference in New York

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed it’s historic solidarity with the Palestinian people and reiterated support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

The conference gained particular significance as several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, reinforcing global consensus on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.

Welcoming these announcements, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister urged all countries that have yet to recognize Palestine to take similar steps in accordance with international law. He stressed that Pakistan has consistently supported Palestine’s cause since it was among the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine in 1988.

Pakistan also endorsed the Conference’s Outcome Document, the *New York Declaration*, reaffirming its commitment to a just and lasting peace. Dar emphasized that the declaration must be followed by concrete international actions to end decades of conflict and achieve stability in the Middle East.

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing stance, he strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories, along with full humanitarian access to the besieged civilian population.

