PM Shehbaz departs for New York to attend 80th UNGA session

LONDON (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday departed for New York to participate in the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal along with other diplomatic staff saw him off at the Luton airport, London.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to address the 80th session of UN General Assembly.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with several world leaders.

Ishaq Dar reaches New York

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has arrived in New York to attend the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from 22-26 September 2025.

The Pakistan delegation will be led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is scheduled to arrive on Monday afternoon.

On his arrival, DPM Dar was received by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Rizwan Saeed Shiekh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States and senior officials of the Mission.

He will have a busy programme in New York.

World summit to meet on two-state solution as support grows for Palestinian state

Meanwhile, France and Saudi Arabia will convene dozens of world leaders on Monday to rally support for a two-state solution, with several of them expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state – a move that could draw harsh Israeli and US responses.

Israel and the United States will boycott the summit, said Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, describing the event as a “circus.” “We don't think it's helpful. We think it's actually rewarding terrorism,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Israel is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank as a possible response as well as specific bilateral measures against Paris, Israeli officials have said.

The US administration has also warned of possible consequences for those who take measures against Israel, including against France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the New York summit.

