PM praises security forces for successful operation in Dera Ismail Khan

The prime minister reiterated to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated the security forces for successful operation against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district,

The prime minister commended the security forces for killing seven terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In the war against terrorism, he said the entire nation stood with the security forces.

The prime minister reiterated to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

