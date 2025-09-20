Barrister Saif calls on Afghan ambassador in Islamabad

Saif expressed solidarity with the Afghan people, offered prayers for the earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Saturday met Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb in Islamabad, where they held detailed discussions on bilateral relations and regional security matters.

During the meeting, they talked about the incidents of unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the security situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

Saif expressed solidarity with the Afghan people, offered prayers for the earthquake victims, and assured all possible assistance for the affected families.

Saif also briefed the Afghan ambassador on the peace and security initiatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that the peace of Pakistan and Afghanistan is interconnected and that stronger relations are needed.

Both leaders agreed on joint efforts for regional peace and development, while also stressing the role of tribal jirgas.



Saif said that CM Gandapur himself is holding tribal jirgas, which will contribute to the establishment of peace.

On this occasion, Afghan Ambassador Shakeeb said that the Afghan government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation for the establishment of peace, adding that sustainable peace in the region is in the mutual interest of both countries.

