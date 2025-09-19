Indian army, institutions under sway of extremist ideologies: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has stated that credible evidence proves the involvement of undocumented Afghan nationals in terrorism and serious crimes.

In an exclusive interview with a German magazine, the DG ISPR highlighted that Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees for four decades and made organized efforts to ensure their dignified return.

He stressed that Pakistan repeatedly extended the deadline for their repatriation on humanitarian grounds. According to him, the original reasons for Afghan asylum—foreign interference and civil war—no longer exist.

Commenting on regional matters, General Chaudhry said the rising incidents of violence in India are a direct outcome of the government’s growing extremist policies. He added that India often portrays its internal issues as external and vice versa, while its state-backed institutions have been involved in supporting terrorism inside Pakistan. He pointed out that evidence of serving Indian military officers’ involvement in terrorism within Pakistan has already been made public and shared with the international community. He urged the global community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The DG ISPR further noted that Indian state institutions, including the army, are influenced by extremist political ideologies, while Pakistan rejects all non-state actors without distinction. He made it clear that no armed groups or individuals have the authority to declare jihad—such authority rests only with the state.

He emphasized that Pakistan has served as a frontline state in the war against terrorism and has made immense sacrifices. He added that weapons left behind in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal are now being used in terrorist attacks, a matter that even Washington has expressed concern about.

He also recalled that during Pak-India tensions, US President Donald Trump acted as a strategic leader, while Pakistan continues to maintain constructive and strategic relations with its brotherly country, China.

The DG ISPR said the US designated the banned Majid Brigade as a global terrorist outfit, and several militants killed in Balochistan—linked with “Fitna-e-Hindustan”—were also listed among so-called missing persons.

