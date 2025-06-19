Pakistan has always prioritised peace over war: ISPR DG

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary has said that the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos is a victory for peace, and that Pakistan has always prioritised peace over war.

According to the ISPR, the ISPR DG held a special interactive session with students of the Saylani IT Program in Karachi, where he received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the students.

During the session, students asked a range of questions on various topics, including Pakistan’s internal and external security situation.

The military spokesperson praised the students, saying, “You have played the role of a frontline force in the information war.”

He emphasised that Pakistan’s armed forces are disciplined and professional, fulfilling their duties efficiently in accordance with the Constitution and directives of the state.

He further stated that Pakistan will continue to act as a net regional stabiliser in the region.

The students expressed their willingness to make every sacrifice for the defense of their homeland, saying they are ready to stand with the Pakistan Army on any front. They added that the armed forces are their pride, and the people are the true source of the military’s strength.

The students appreciated the session with the DG ISPR, thanked him for the opportunity, and expressed hope for similar interactions in the future. They concluded with a patriotic cheer: “Long live Pakistan!”

