Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi ties: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the strategic mutual defense pact (between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia) was not just an agreement but a historic achievement and a foundation of Islamic unity.

Rana Sanaullah said the entire Muslim Ummah would become part of this alliance, which represented the hope and aspiration of Muslims worldwide.

He said that we can become a Muslim world superpower with one of the best armies and growing Muslim economic powerhouses. He said that recent foreign policy successes reflected the government’s vision and achievements.

He said that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact, rooted in decades of friendship, will continue to strengthen as their ties flourish and reach new heights of glory.

