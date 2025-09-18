President Zardari vows to work with China to counter terrorism

He made these remarks in a meeting with Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang

URUMQI (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has hoped that growing linkages between Xinjiang and northern areas of Pakistan would further strengthen cultural and economic bonds.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Chen Xiaojiang in Urumqi on Thursday.

The President said he looks forward to the day when both countries can be easily accessed by road.

“Pakistan will continue to work with China in countering terrorism and extremism, while expanding cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, livestock, industry, mining and new technologies,” said President Zardari.

Highlighting Xinjiang's pivotal role in China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Asif Ali Zardari encouraged greater industrial and agricultural collaboration, noting the potential of Special Economic Zones in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He invited people from Xinjiang to visit Pakistan's northern regions and underlined that Pakistan will always remain China's most reliable partner and trusted friend.

In his remarks, Chen Xiaojiang underlined that Xinjiang has now become a hub of prosperity, social stability and lasting peace, with its GDP surpassing 5.6 trillion yuan.

He said the region is advancing in agriculture and livestock while addressing the root causes of extremism and terrorism.

He added that Xinjiang looks forward to deepening government to government and business to business cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in agriculture, livestock, mining and industry.

He reaffirmed the desire to work closely on security and counter-terrorism as well.