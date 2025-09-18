PPP demands agricultural emergency in flood-hit Punjab

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) called on the Punjab government to declare an agricultural emergency in response to the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc on the province’s farmlands.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon stressed the urgency of the situation, revealing that over 2.1 million acres of agricultural land in Punjab is submerged due to heavy rains and flooding. "Crops have been wiped out, farmers are in crisis, and the lives of common people have become unbearable," he said.

According to Memon, critical crops like rice, cotton, sugarcane, and maize have been severely affected, while the destruction of vegetables has led to market shortages and soaring prices. He also highlighted the loss of thousands of livestock, calling them the “life savings” of poor farmers.

Memon warned that the country now faces serious food security threats and billions of rupees in economic losses. He urged the Punjab government to follow the federal government's lead and declare a formal agricultural emergency to provide timely relief to farmers.

PPP’s key demands full electricity bill waivers for flood-affected communities, international cooperation for large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation projects and adoption of Sindh's recovery model, which included building 2.1 million homes and distributing free solar panels.

Memon emphasised that this is not a time for symbolic gestures but for concrete, practical steps. He urged both the Punjab and federal governments to engage international donors and relief agencies immediately to launch recovery plans.

He assured that the people and government of Sindh stand in full solidarity with Punjab and are ready to offer all possible support in this time of crisis.