Floodwaters recede in Punjab, pressure on barrages in Sindh persists

Though floodwater receded in Punjab, some regions have still been under several feet of water

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In many flood-affected areas of Punjab, water has started receding, but situation in Sindh is critical with large parts of the riverine (kacha) areas submerged.

Though floodwater receded in Punjab, some regions have still been under several feet of water. People have started returning to their homes. However, the victims are still waiting for compensation promised by the government for their losses.

In Sargodha's Kot Momin tehsil, school closure has been extended by another three days in the flood-affected areas.

According to the deputy commissioner, the decision was made in view of the flood emergency and ongoing relief efforts. Twenty-two government and private schools in 41 affected villages will remain closed, he added.

FLOOD SITUATION UPDATE

In Ahmedpur Sharqia and Uch Sharif, the flood situation remains critical, with a vast area under six to eight feet water in affected areas.

Residents of several villages including Mukhan Bella, Bikhri Sarwarabad, Chenab Rasulpur, Ismailpur, Bhanda Venis, and others are waiting for aid announced by the provincial government. In the flood-hit areas, epidemics of malaria, gastroenteritis, and other diseases is likely to outbreak.

More than 15 villages in Ahmedpur Sharqia still do not have any medical camps.

PUNJAB RIVERS

According to PDMA, water flow in Punjab’s rivers is returning to normal, with water levels rapidly decreasing in flood-affected areas.

Water flow in the rivers Sindh, Jhelum, and Ravi is at normal levels. The Chenab River has also normalized and water flow at Panjnad is normal.

The Sutlej River is experiencing a moderate flood at Ganda Singh Wala, while low-level floods are recorded at Suleimanki and Islam Headworks.

PAKPATTAN

A wave of 75,000 cusecs is passing under Baba Farid Bridge on the Sutlej River. The village Soda Rahmani has been completely destroyed by floodwaters. Homes and standing crops on thousands of acres have been washed away. The district administration is active in rehabilitation efforts, and ration distribution is underway.

BAHAWALNAGAR

In the riverine belt, approach to over 30 villages remain cut off. Standing crops on 140,000 acres of land have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, at Head Suleimanki Headworks, water inflow was recorded at 84,449 cusecs, with outflow at 73,042 cusecs. Roads connecting villages Tugaira, Akooka, and Yaseen have been washed away by the floods.

RESCUE 1122 UPDATE

The spokesperson said that 25 rescue teams are active in flood-affected areas of Vehari for evacuation. So far, 9,627 people have been moved to safe locations, along with 779 livestock. A total 125 personnel and 25 boats are working in the field round the clock.

SINDH

At Sukkhar Barrage, water level will likely to fall within 24 hours as it started moving toward Kotri Barrage. Several zamindari bunds (farmland embankments) have breached in Noshero Feroz. Water has entered five villages in Moro tehsil while village Ghulam Nabi Brohi came under several feet of water.

Despite a fall in water levels at Guddu Barrage, pressure on the riverine areas remains high. In Larkana, a wave reached the Aqil Agani loop bund, but people in the riverine areas have refused to evacuate.

In Dadu, several villages were inundated after breaches in farmland embankments near Mehr.

Over 80 villages in Kandhkot have been flooded, and gas supply from the Qadirpur gas field has been suspended.

BARRAGES AND DAMS

At Guddu Barrage on the Indus River, water levels continue to decrease, with a moderate flood situation still ongoing. Water inflow was recorded at 503,794 cusecs and outflow at 475,341 cusecs, showing a decrease of 77,342 cusecs over 24 hours.

A low level flood persisted at Kotri Barrage on the Indus.

Tarbela Dam has been 100% full since August 27. Mangla Dam is 96% full, with 3.4 feet of storage capacity remaining.