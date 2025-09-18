Punjab plans temporary hiring to tackle healthcare staff shortage

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab government has decided to recruit healthcare professionals on a temporary (locum) basis to address the ongoing shortage of medical staff across the province.

The proposed legislation, titled the "Punjab Locum Hiring Act 2025", has been introduced in the Punjab Assembly.

The bill was recently presented during a session of the Assembly and has now been referred to the relevant committee for further consideration. The committee is expected to present its findings within two months.

According to the text of the bill, a Locum Policy Committee will be formed to oversee the recruitment process. The committee will be chaired by the Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare, with the Secretary acting as vice-chair. It will also include three field experts and one human resources representative.

The committee will identify staffing shortages in the health sector and outline procedures for hiring, including contract duration, salary packages, benefits, and termination clauses.

The bill mandates that all temporary positions be advertised in at least two newspapers to ensure transparency. These ads must clearly state the entire recruitment process.

However, the legislation also clarifies that those hired on a temporary basis will not be entitled to permanent employment or the benefits provided to regular government health employees.

The committee will have the authority to extend or end temporary hiring terms as needed. The bill's primary aim is to urgently bolster the healthcare workforce in response to a persistent staffing crisis in Punjab’s medical institutions.