PDMA warns of dengue outbreak in flood-hit cities of Punjab

It stresses precautionary measures to ward off the infection

SLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday warned of a severe dengue outbreak in major cities of the eastern Punjab province along with those areas affected by floods, urging district administrations, health officials and the public to take pre-emptive measures against the disease.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While many dengue infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness, the virus can occasionally cause more severe cases, and even death.

Floods in Punjab have killed 104 people since late August, affected over 4.5 million people and displaced more than 2.5 million. Authorities say they have launched the largest search and rescue operation in the province, as floodwaters recede and head toward the southern Sindh region.

In its latest alert, the PDMA Punjab warned that favorable weather for the virus and flood-related waterlogging have made conditions conducive for the onset of dengue from Sept. 20 onwards.

“It is predicted that this season poses an unprecedently high-risk of a severe dengue outbreak, particularly in major cities, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Multan as well as in flood affected areas across the Punjab,” the PDMA alert read.

The PDMA urged district administrations, the public and health officials to take precautionary measures to ward off the infection.

“Take preventive measures to prevent dengue, do not let water accumulate and keep your home clean,” PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said in a statement. “Ensure cleanliness and drainage of water in the camps of flood victims.”

He directed health agencies to remain on high alert and, use sprays and larvicides to prevent mosquito breeding.

Dengue fever is endemic to Pakistan, which experiences year-round transmission with seasonal peaks. This year’s first dengue-related death was reported in the country’s southern Sindh province on June 3.

Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad has carried out inspection and prevention measures after 11 dengue cases were reported in a day earlier this month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned Pakistan’s flood-hit Punjab province has been witnessing an increase in vector-borne diseases.

Punjab authorities have relocated thousands to relief camps across the province, where the WHO says unsafe drinking water and mosquitoes pose the main epidemic risks, making displaced people vulnerable to diarrhea, typhoid, malaria, dengue and skin infections.