Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar IBO

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operations in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The operation was conducted on September 17 on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, ISPR said security forces killed five Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists on night 14/15 September 2025, the military's media wing said.

