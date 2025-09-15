Security forces kill 31 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP operations

The operations were conducted in Bannu and Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed 31 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operations were conducted in Lakki Marwat and Bannu on 13-14 September, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Monday.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat where own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen were eliminated.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District and in ensuing fire exchange, seventeen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

Last week, twelve soldiers were martyred as 35 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations were conducted from 10-13 September.

It said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security sorces in Bajaur on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two Indian sponsored militants were killed.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces. However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

